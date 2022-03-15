COLORADO SPRINGS — The Manitou Incline is now operating on summer hours.

The trail is open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to hikers who make a free online reservation. Hikers must show proof of reservation and parking to an onsite attendant before hiking.

Every 30 minutes, up to 65 people can reserve a spot between 6-9 a.m., 45 people between 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 25 people between 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline to make a reservation up to one month in advance.

Parking Information

Parking is available at Hiawatha Gardens (10 Old Mans Trail, Manitou Springs) for $1/hour, or users can make a reservation and pay to park at the Iron Springs Chateau.

There is a free 22-person shuttle from Hiawatha to the Incline that runs every 20 minutes from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Beginning in April, two shuttles will run every ten minutes between 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Masks are required on the shuttle in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention orders for public transportation.

For those who don’t take the shuttle from Hiawatha, prepare for a 1.3 mile walk to the Incline.

Incline hikers are prohibited from parking in the Barr Trail parking lot or along Ruxton Avenue and Winter Street. Barr Lot is meant only for those hiking into the Pike National Forest.