Manitou Incline, Barr Trail reopen after Incline Fire closure

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline and Barr Trail in Manitou Springs have reopened after being closed over the weekend due to a small wildfire.

The Incline Fire is 100% contained as of Sunday afternoon, city officials said. The fire started Thursday afternoon and burned about one acre on private property about half a mile up Barr Trail.

Sunday, crews analyzed the fire through thermal imaging and physically feeling for hot spots, and reported no pockets of heat.

City officials said Barr Trail, the Manitou Incline, and the Barr Trail parking lot are reopening Monday.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department continues to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.