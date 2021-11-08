Manitou Arts Cultural and Heritage Board grants are open

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Manitou Springs’ Manitou Arts Cultural and Heritage grants helped fund 23 successful projects in 2021, and now with 2022 on the horizon, the city is accepting applications!

The application window for 2022 MACH grants is now open until December 31. Applications must be submitted prior to the deadline. If you received a MACH grant this year, your project must be complete and a completion report must be submitted in order to re-apply.

New this year is the mini grant (up to $750), with a simpler application process.

To learn more about the mini grant and how to apply for the regular grant, please attend one of three training sessions facilitated by Becca Sickbert, director of the Manitou Creative District.

Wednesday November 17, 2021 (10:30am-12:00pm) – 513 Manitou Art Center – in person Saturday November 20, 2021 (2:30pm-4pm) – Online – Register in advance here. Thursday December 9, 2021 (6-7:30pm) – 513 Manitou Art Center – in person

Eligibility requirements:

Manitou Springs citizens of all ages and non-profits within Manitou Springs are eligible to apply. We encourage proposals from residents, students, and businesses who present new and creative projects that will benefit and enhance the artistic and cultural environment of Manitou Springs.

Entities, individuals, or nonprofits which exist outside of Manitou Springs may apply via a pass-through/fiscal sponsorship in partnership with a Manitou Springs nonprofit. Fiscal sponsoring organizations need to have been in existence for at least 2 calendar years.

All projects must directly interface with Arts, Culture, and/or Heritage within the City of Manitou Springs.

All funded projects will be implemented within the City of Manitou Springs.

For more information, please visit www.tinyurl.com/MACHBoard.