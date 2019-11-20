Man, woman arrested in El Paso County for Wyoming killing

CASPER, Wyo. — Police have arrested two people in connection with the killing of a woman in Wyoming.

The Casper Police Department said 31-year-old Anthony Rodriguez is suspected of second-degree murder and 31-year-old Allison Solis of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

They were arrested Tuesday in El Paso County a day after 54-year-old Mary Margaret Fogle was found dead in Casper.

Court officials said Wednesday that they had no attorney on file yet for Rodriguez or Solis who might be able to comment.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports police have neither identified nor provided a cause of death for the victim.

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Fogle, who owned a house in the area where police responded.

Police say they found the victim inside a home about 4 p.m. Monday.