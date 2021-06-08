Man stabbed on trail south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man reported being stabbed on a trail south of downtown Colorado Springs Monday.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., a man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim told police he had been stabbed within the past 18 to 24 hours. The stabbing happened on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near Tejon Street just north of Interstate 25, according to the victim.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.