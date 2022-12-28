(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man had to be taken to the hospital after being stabbed south of the Motor City curve on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded around 6:24 p.m. Wednesday to the 1500 block of South Tejon Street, just south of I-25, to investigate a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the back. CSPD said the man was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation suggests the victim and the suspect knew each other, and CSPD said there appears to be no threat to the community.

No arrests have been made, according to CSPD.