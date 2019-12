COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is recovering from injuries after being stabbed during a fight with roommate Christmas morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2:20 A.M., near La Salle St. An investigation revealed the two roommates had gotten into a physical fight with the suspect stabbing the victim.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away from the home and arrested 28-year-old, Gregory Kauppila.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.