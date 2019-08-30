Man sitting on tracks killed by train Friday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. — Officers responded to a report of a person being hit by a train around 2:35 a.m. Friday morning in the area of 29th and Lowell.

Police arrived but found nothing there. Dispatch continued working to get information and learned it was at the railroad crossing over 29th Street near the Pueblo Mall. Officers and Pueblo Fire Department arrived and found a dead man.

According to police, the train crew reported seeing him sitting right next to the tracks, holding a potted plant and rocking back and forth. The train could not stop and the man didn’t respond to the horn. He failed to move and was struck.

This is an ongoing investigation.