Man shot by police on I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday dies of injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was shot by police after a chase on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Monday has died of his injuries, according to Colorado Springs police.

The man, 38-year-old Robert Paul Garcia, was shot Monday on Interstate 25 between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard. The shooting came at the end of a chase that began in Pueblo.

Garcia was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Colorado Springs police said a Fountain police officer fired at least one shot at Garcia, hitting him. Police later determined a Colorado State Patrol trooper also fired at least one shot. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hit by that shot.

Both the Fountain officer and the Colorado State Patrol trooper have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting.