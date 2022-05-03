COLORADO SPRINGS — A man out walking his dog on El Morro Road Monday night in Colorado Springs called police when, he said, someone fired at least one shot at him.

CSPD said the call came in at about 9:30 p.m. from the 3600 block of El Morro Road, at the intersection of Delta Drive, just west of South Academy.

CSPD officers were on the scene for several hours to investigate and say they are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (719) 444-7000.