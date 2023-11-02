(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Alamosa Police Department (APD) are investigating a shooting involving a deputy with the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to the CBI, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen car at the IHOP restaurant on Main Street. Deputies were informed that the stolen car, a Honda CRV, was at a home on County Road 107 northwest of Alamosa, and a man was reported to be making threats with a knife to the people in the home.

A member of ACSO, along with a Trooper with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to the home, and when they arrived, they were flagged down by the homeowner, who was pointing toward the suspect and the Honda.

The CBI said the deputy was confronted by the man with the knife, identified as 31-year-old Benjamin Arvizo, and during the encounter, the deputy fired a weapon just after 4:15 p.m.

The CBI said first aid was provided to Arvizo immediately following the incident, but he was later pronounced dead on scene.

As part of this investigation, CBI agents and APD detectives are reviewing body-worn camera footage and conducting interviews to determine the elements of the incident. The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed, per sheriff’s office policies.