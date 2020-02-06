Man rescued from tree in Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was rescued after spending several hours in a tree in Monument Valley Park Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, they got a call about a man in a tree shouting for someone to call 911. Officers went to the park and found the man about 30 feet up, balanced on a branch over frozen water. They tried to convince him to come down, but were unsuccessful.

Several hours passed, and the officers learned the man was under the influence of meth, and likely had frostbite and hypothermia. A bucket truck was brought in to safely remove the man from the tree so he could be taken to the hospital.