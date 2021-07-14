Man reported missing in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been heard from for several weeks.

Deputies said on July 2, a woman called them from Texas to report her stepson missing. She said she had last spoken to the stepson, 38-year-old Samuel Jernigan, around 3:30 p.m. on June 2. She had last seen him around 4:30 p.m. on May 14.

Samuel Jernigan / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the stepmom was concerned because of recent mail notices of unpaid bills, which is out of character for him.

Jernigan is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a ying and yang red circle tattoo on his chest, black tattoos under both armpits, and a mask tattoo above his left ear.

Samuel Jernigan / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said Jernigan has been known to hang around the area of West Colorado Avenue and 31st Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666.