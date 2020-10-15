Man pleads guilty in plot to blow up Pueblo synagogue

This photo provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shows Richard Holzer, who was arrested Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Pueblo, Co. (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DENVER — A man who plotted to blow up the Temple Emanuel Synagogue in Pueblo has pled guilty to federal hate crime and explosives charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Richard Holzer, 28, pled guilty Thursday to intentionally attempting to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs, through force and the attempted use of explosives and fire; and to attempting to maliciously damage and destroy, by means of fire and explosives, a building used in interstate commerce.

Holzer was arrested November 1, after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents. He previously pled not guilty to the crimes.

In the plea agreement, Holzer, who self-identifies as a Neo-Nazi and a white supremacist, admitted that he planned to destroy the temple, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Holzer had visited Temple Emanuel to observe congregants. After one such visit, Holzer told undercover FBI agents that he wanted to do something that would tell Jewish people in the community that they are not welcome in Pueblo, and they should leave or they will die, according to prosecutors.

During a meeting with undercover agents to discuss his plans, Holzer repeatedly expressed his hatred of Jewish people and suggested using explosive devices to destroy the synagogue, according to prosecutors.

On the evening of November 1, Holzer met with undercover agents, who provided him with inert explosive devices that had been fabricated by the FBI. Prosecutors said Holzer admitted he planned to detonate the explosives several hours later, in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 2.

Holzer could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge, plus fines of up to $250,000. He will be sentenced January 20.