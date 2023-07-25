(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — A 32-year-old man with a history of mental illness has been missing from Palmer Lake for four days, according to the Palmer Lake Police Department (PLPD).

PLPD said around 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, officers responded to the area of Forest View Way and Red Rock Ranch Drive, northwest of Monument, on a reported missing person. The missing man was identified as 32-year-old Nicklaus Bennet, who has a history of mental illness.

Bennet is described as a white man, 6’02” tall, weighing 200 pounds, and currently has an unshaven face. He was last seen leaving his home on Saturday morning around 7:15 a.m. wearing a blue t-shirt, dark shorts, and teal shoes with orange soles.

Courtesy: Palmer Lake Police Department

Courtesy: Palmer Lake Police Department

Courtesy: Palmer Lake Police Department

PLPD said Bennet has a history of sustaining injuries without fully realizing his body condition, and may also become aggressive.

PLPD said Bennet may be disoriented and confused, and police ask that anyone who sees him not approach him, and instead call PLPD through the El Paso County non-emergency line at (719) 390-5555 or dial 911.

PLPD said Bennet has gone missing in the past, and ended up in the Denver area. PLPD said neighbors in the area have reported seeing him near Circle Road and Highway 105 around noon on Saturday.