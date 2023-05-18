(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Blanca Police Department (BPD) is asking the community for help locating a missing endangered man who was last seen in Blanca on Friday, May 12.

According to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 46-year-old Kenny John was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday in the area of 400 Broadway Avenue in Blanca.

He is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen with a 2023 white Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium UTV, and a black Rettig flatbed trailer.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

If you have seen John or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call BPD at (719) 937-9460 or 911.