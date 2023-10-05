UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/5/2023 3:33 p.m.

(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — Brian Patterson has been found safe, according to EPSO.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man missing from Security-Widefield area

THURSDAY 10/5/2023 3:05 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who went for a walk at 11 a.m. on Thursday and has not returned home.

EPSO said 60-year-old Brian Patterson left for his walk and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt black sweatpants, gray Crocs, and red socks.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Patterson is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. EPSO said there are medical concerns for Patterson.

If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to contact EPSO at (719)390-5555 immediately.