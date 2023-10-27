(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is asking for the community’s help looking for a man who was last seen in the Broadmoor area on Oct. 18.

CBI said 24-year-old Kahlid Gill was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 walking in the 1700 and 1800 block of South 8th Street, south of Motor City. The CBI said Gill has cognitive impairments which affect his judgement, and that he does not have access to his medications.

Gill is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes, stands 6′ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and blue flannel shirt with jeans, a baseball cap, and a backpack.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

If you have seen Gill or have information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.