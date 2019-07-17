Man killed in three-vehicle crash on I-25 in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Interstate 25 about a mile north of the Santa Fe Avenue exit. Troopers said a Ford Ranger was headed southbound when the driver lost control. The Ranger crossed the median and went into the northbound lanes, where it was hit by a Kenworth service truck. The crash caused the Ranger to roll, according to troopers.

After the first crash, the service truck crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes, where it collided with a Ford F350, according to troopers. The service truck and the F350 both went off the west side of the highway and up a steep embankment.

The driver of the Ranger, 24-year-old Aidan Detavernier of Colorado Springs, died on the scene.

The passenger in the Ranger, a juvenile, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The people in the service truck and the F350 were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Troopers said there was heavy rain and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed for about four hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.