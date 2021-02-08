Man killed in single-car crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was killed in a single-car crash on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Troopers said the driver was going too fast in the westbound lanes, causing the car to miss a left turn and go off the road. The car, a 2009 Mercedes-Benz, hit the side of the mountain and rolled several times, partially ejecting the driver.

Troopers said the driver, an 81-year-old man, died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone who saw the crash, or who may have been passed by the Mercedes before the crash, and has not yet provided a statement, is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424.