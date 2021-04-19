Man killed in single-car crash near La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. — A man was killed in a single-car crash just south of La Junta Sunday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Otero County Road Z near the intersection with Highway 350. A Ford Escort was eastbound when it missed a curve and went off the road, according to troopers. The car rolled and went across a small pond.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, was ejected and died on the scene. His name has not been released.

Troopers said alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

