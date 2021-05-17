Man killed in rollover crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near mile marker 111, which is about three miles north of Purcell Boulevard. Troopers said a 1985 Chevrolet pickup truck was southbound in the left lane when the driver lost control. The pickup went into the center median and rolled multiple times, coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

The driver, a Colorado Springs man, was ejected and died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Troopers said tire failure is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.

Parts of the interstate were closed for about 3.5 hours while troopers investigated the crash.