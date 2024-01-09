(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a man who was killed in a single-car crash on New Year’s Day in the Briargate area.

62-year-old James Gomez of Colorado Springs was identified by the El Paso County Coroner as the driver killed in the crash.

Officers originally responded to the single-car crash shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 near the intersection of Research Parkway and Criterion Drive.

CSPD said witnesses stated that the car was heading eastbound on Research Parkway and failed to negotiate a curve, hitting a tree. Bystanders on scene attempted lifesaving medical aid until emergency crews arrived, but Gomez was pronounced dead on scene.

This is the first traffic fatality of 2024 in Colorado Springs, CSPD said. At the same time in 2023, there was one fatality.