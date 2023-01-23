(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed that a 69-year-old man was killed in a traffic crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway that closed the roadway for hours on Friday, Jan. 20.

According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Drive on a reported multi-car crash. The crash investigation revealed that a white Ford F150 was heading north on Austin Bluffs when it shifted into the left turn lanes, failed to stop, and hit a blue Honda Civic that was waiting to turn left onto Rangewood.

After the initial impact, the Civic and the pickup crashed into other cars waiting at the light, involving five cars total.

CSPD said American Medical Response (AMR) took both the driver of the truck and the Civic to the hospital with serious injuries, where the driver of the Civic, identified as 69-year-old Wolfgang Lampert, died two days later.

The CSPD Major Crash Team continues to investigate the crash, and no arrests are currently pending. Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash, though CSPD said alcohol does not appear to be a factor. It is unclear if drugs were involved, CSPD said.

Lampert’s death marks the first fatal crash of 2023 in Colorado Springs. CSPD said there was one fatal crash at this time in 2022.