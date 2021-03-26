Man killed in crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 near Cimarron Street. Police said a car was stopped in the roadway, and one of the occupants was outside of it. Another car hit both the stopped car and the person.

The victim died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police said speed was not a factor in the crash. They’re working to determine if impairment was a factor.