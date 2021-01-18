Man killed in crash on Highway 24 in Teller County

DIVIDE, Colo. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed a man on Highway 24 in Teller County Sunday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on Highway 24 near Divide. A Ford F150 was headed westbound when it crashed into a Kia Forte that was stopped on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Kia, a 78-year-old man, died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The passenger of the Kia and the driver of the Ford were not injured.

The driver of the Ford was arrested on DUI charges, according to state patrol.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call state patrol at 719-544-2424.