Man killed in crash on Highway 24 east of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 24 east of Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Highway 24 about two miles east of the intersection with Constitution Avenue. A 1995 Honda Civic was headed westbound when it went onto the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the car crossed the road, went down an embankment, and rolled, according to troopers. The driver was ejected.

The driver who died was a 63-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

Troopers said it appears the man may have fallen asleep while driving.