Man killed by CSPD officers has criminal history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The El Paso County Coroner confirmed he is 19-year-old Devon Malik Bailey. However, they still have not ruled on the manner or cause of his death pending further investigation and review of all the evidence.

He was on April 8th’s Featured Fugitive list of the Pikes Peak Most Wanted.

Following the August 3 shooting, Bailey’s family called him a victim of brutality. Later, protesters stormed police headquarters, questioning officers’ handling of the deadly incident.

Family members told FOX21 News more about Bailey Sunday at a vigil, saying they weren’t aware of any criminal history.

But FOX21 News has learned Bailey had several documented run-ins with police, not counting the one that ultimately took his life.

Perhaps his family members didn’t know about the charges against him.

Two charges in 2015 and 2016 were ultimately dismissed, but at the time of his death, Bailey was embroiled in a case involving the sexual assault on a child under 15 in a position of trust.

Court records show two underage victims reported multiple instances of sexual assaults by Bailey, and claim other children may have been taken advantage of as well. An affidavit showed the most recent incidents occurred at the beginning of this year.

But the youngest victim alleges the abuse began several years ago, noting she was only 7 or 8 years old at the time.

One of the more disturbing lines in the document read that one victim felt threatened and forced to comply, in order to protect other children from being hurt.

Bailey pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.