Man injured in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Pueblo early Christmas Eve morning.

Police said around 2:20 A.M. they were called to Deane Ln. to investigate a report of a shooting. When officers arrived and were able to locate a 29-year-old male who was bleeding from the top of his head from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police located six bullets holes on the outside of the building. A red color sedan was mentioned as a possible suspect vehicle.

The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries sustained in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

If anyone has any information about this investigation you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers 542- STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.