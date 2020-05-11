Man injured in hit-and-run on I-25 in Castle Rock

Troopers are looking for a Toyota Scion tC, similar to this one, in connection with a crash on Interstate 25 in Castle Rock Sunday night. This photo does not show the actual car involved in the crash.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is looking for the person who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Interstate 25 in Castle Rock Sunday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:55 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 near the Meadows Parkway exit in Castle Rock. The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from Utah, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to state patrol.

Based on evidence left behind, troopers believe the man was hit by a silver 2005 to 2010 Toyota Scion tC. They said the car will have damage to the front bumper and hood, and will be missing the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about the car is asked to call investigators at 303-239-4501. Reference case number 1C201308.