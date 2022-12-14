(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released preliminary information gained through their investigation of a crash that happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 14 involving a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

CSP said in a press release that an adult man in a wheelchair was hit by a deputy in a marked patrol vehicle Wednesday morning. The deputy has since been identified by EPSO as Deputy Greg Stoneham, a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

CSP said Deputy Stoneham was driving southbound on East Las Vegas Street at around 6:39 a.m. in a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol SUV, and specified that he was not responding to a call for service at the time.

According to CSP, a man in a non-motorized wheelchair was also heading slowly southbound in the southbound lane of E. Las Vegas St. when the patrol car hit the man, ejecting him from his wheelchair. CSP said the deputy immediately stopped his patrol car, and attempted to render medical aid, but those attempts were ultimately unsuccessful. The man was declared dead on the scene, CSP said.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

The man who was hit has yet to be identified, and CSP said they are actively working to locate next-of-kin and notify his family.

CSP added that the area was dark at the time of the crash and there was “insufficient street or ambient light to illuminate the area.” The man in the wheelchair was was also wearing dark clothing that did not have any reflective markings or lights, CSP said.

Deputy Stoneham was not injured in the crash, according to EPSO. The roadway was closed in the area of the crash for just under five hours.