Man hit by car while crossing Highway 115 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A pedestrian was struck by a Ford Focus while trying to cross Highway 115 just after 9 P.M., Saturday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic accident at Hwy 115 and Star Ranch Rd.

Police say the Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Star Ranch Rd, attempting to turn left on 115 when the pedestrian was struck; later taken to a local hospital for serious injury.

Speed and alcohol for the driver of the Focus are not suspected to be factors in the accident.

Southbound Hwy 115 has now reopened.