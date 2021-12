COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is recovering after being hit by a car in Old Colorado City Thursday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened shortly after 9 a.m. when a Subaru driving east on Colorado Avenue hit a pedestrian in the intersection of 15th Street.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but we do know the victim is a man.

At least one traffic light is out in the area. Police told FOX21 News the driver is cooperating as officers investigate.