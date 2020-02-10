Man found dead under I-25 overpass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The death of a man found under an Interstate 25 overpass Sunday night is being investigated as a homicide, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said just before 8 p.m. Sunday, they got a call about a man’s body on Ellston Street under the Interstate 25 overpass.

Police said the coroner’s office will determine how the man died, but police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).