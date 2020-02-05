Man found dead in drainage system in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was found dead in a drainage system in western Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The man’s body was found after first responders were called to a fire in the area of 14th Street and West Vermijo Avenue around 11 a.m. Firefighters said smoke was coming out of a drainage system.
Rescue crews went into the drainage system to search for potential victims. They found a man’s body about 130 feet inside.
Police said it appears the man may have been homeless. They said his death does not appear to be suspicious.