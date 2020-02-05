Man found dead in drainage system in western Colorado Springs

Firefighters and rescue crews respond to a fire in a drainage system in the area of 14th Street and Vermijo Avenue Wednesday afternoon. / Amber Jo Cooper – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was found dead in a drainage system in western Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

The man’s body was found after first responders were called to a fire in the area of 14th Street and West Vermijo Avenue around 11 a.m. Firefighters said smoke was coming out of a drainage system.

#ColoradoSpringFire on scene of a report fire in the drainage system at 14th and W. Vermijo. #Rescue17 on scene to search for potiential victims that might be underground pic.twitter.com/DACuwq28tC — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 5, 2020

Rescue crews went into the drainage system to search for potential victims. They found a man’s body about 130 feet inside.

CSPD has confirmed one adult male was found dead 130 feet inside the drainage system. They say it does not appear to be suspicious and the man is suspected to be a homeless person. https://t.co/2fqYc3j8Tl — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) February 5, 2020

Police said it appears the man may have been homeless. They said his death does not appear to be suspicious.