(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man was found dead in a car in Fountain in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the City of Fountain.

The City posted about the incident on Facebook, and said an officer with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) was patrolling in the 9700 block of Jimmy Camp Road, near the intersection of Candlelight Lane, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The officer saw a car parked on the side of the road, and when the officer approached, he found a man inside who did not appear to be alive. The Fountain Fire Department responded and confirmed the man was dead.

Detectives with FPD have since taken over the investigation, and the City said preliminary information does not point to any signs of foul play, however the El Paso County Coroner will make the official determination of the man’s cause and manner of death.

The City said the investigation into the death is ongoing, and there is no threat to the community at this time.