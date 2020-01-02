Man found dead in burning home in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was found dead in a burning home in Pueblo Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the fire started around 5:20 a.m. at a home on East 16th Street. As firefighters were putting the fire out, they found a man dead inside the home. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police detectives and fire investigators are investigating the circumstances of the fire and death. Police said so far, they have not found any evidence of foul play.

