Man found dead behind vacant building in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a vacant building in Pueblo Sunday evening.

Police said a woman found the man’s body around 6:50 p.m. behind a vacant building at the corner of Union Avenue and D Street. She called police, and when officers arrived, they found “suspicious circumstances at the scene,” according to police.

Police said they are investigating the man’s death as suspicious. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).