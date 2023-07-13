(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The man whose body was found in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 11 has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

48-year-old Adam Jessup’s body was discovered Tuesday morning at Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park, sparking an hours-long closure of the park while law enforcement investigated. The death was being investigated as suspicious, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the body as Jessup’s on Thursday, July 13. The coroner said Jessup was pronounced dead on the scene at Lake Minnequa by a coroner’s investigator.

The cause and manner of death will be determined following a scheduled autopsy, the coroner said.

After the discovery of Jessup’s body on Tuesday, PPD requested surveillance footage or other video or photographic images of the park from midnight until 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Anyone who may have this footage is asked to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502, Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).