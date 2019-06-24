Man facing charges for Colorado Springs crash that killed motorcyclist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in northern Colorado Springs Friday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive. Police said two motorcycles were headed northbound when they were hit by a pickup truck that was turning left from southbound Voyager Parkway onto Ridgeline Drive.

The driver of one of the motorcycles died on the scene. He has been identified as Nathaniel Thomas, 29, of Colorado Springs.

The driver of the other motorcycle was not injured. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the pickup truck was injured.

The driver of the pickup truck, 55-year-old Gregory Sundgaard of Colorado Springs, was arrested on vehicular homicide charges, according to police.