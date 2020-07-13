Man drowns in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man fell from a fishing boat and drowned in Lake Pueblo Monday morning, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said a 68-year-old man from the Pueblo area fell from a small fishing boat into the west end of the lake. Passersby in a pontoon boat helped pull him from the water, and another boat took him to the South Ramp. A park ranger and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer met the victim at the ramp and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, according to CPW.

The Pueblo County coroner will identify the man and determine how he died.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man is the fifth person to drown in Lake Pueblo this year.