Man dies of injuries sustained in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has died of injuries sustained in a crash in eastern Colorado Springs earlier this month, according to police.

Police said the three-car crash happened around 8:20 p.m. April 9 at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. When officers arrived, none of the three drivers reported injuries, according to police. The driver of one of the cars, a Volvo, was served a ticket for careless driving and released.

Then, on Tuesday, police got a call about a deceased person at a home on Heathercrest Drive. Police determined the person who died was the Volvo driver who had been involved in the crash.

An autopsy determined the man died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police said this is the 10th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were five.