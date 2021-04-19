Man dies of injuries sustained in Colorado Springs crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has died of injuries sustained in a crash in eastern Colorado Springs earlier this month, according to police.

Police said the three-car crash happened around 8:20 p.m. April 9 at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. When officers arrived, none of the three drivers reported injuries, according to police. The driver of one of the cars, a Volvo, was served a ticket for careless driving and released.

Then, on Tuesday, police got a call about a deceased person at a home on Heathercrest Drive. Police determined the person who died was the Volvo driver who had been involved in the crash.

An autopsy determined the man died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police said this is the 10th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were five.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local