Man dies after fight in Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man died after a fight in an apartment north of downtown Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

Police said just after midnight, they got a call about a disturbance in an apartment on Wood Avenue, which is in the neighborhood northwest of Uintah Street and Cascade Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was not breathing. First responders provided aid, but the man died on the scene.

Police learned that during a party in the apartment, the man had been involved in a fight with another man. Other people broke up the fight, according to police. The man then appeared to have medical difficulties and became non-responsive, according to police.

Police said they are investigating the death as suspicious. They believe everyone involved has been contacted, and there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death. The investigation is ongoing.