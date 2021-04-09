Man dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Uintah Street and Delaware Drive, which is northwest of the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

No other details were immediately available. Police did say the shooting is not related to police activity in the area of Cascade Avenue and Sunflower Road.

