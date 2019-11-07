Man dead after hit-and-run in Pueblo; suspect arrested

PUEBLO — A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday evening in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police say around 5:20 p.m., a 65-year-old man was crossing near Prairie Ave near the Colorado State Fairgrounds when he was hit by a white, two-door vehicle traveling northbound.

Police say the man was in the crosswalk when he was struck.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

UPDATE (November 7, 2019): A suspect has now been arrested in connection with the crash. Alisia Martinez, 37, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, and failing to notify police of an accident involving death.