COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has climbed a telephone tower off Academy and Galley Road.

Emergency personnel are on scene working to talk the man down. Police have Galley blocked off at Academy.

The person is threatening to grab the power lines or jump. People in the community have created signs to show the man that he is loved and to come down safely. They are also chanting, “You are loved, you are loved!”





Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they try to bring the man to safety.