Police: Man cited after crashing through airport fence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing DUI charges after crashing his car through the fence at the Colorado Springs Airport early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and Aviation Way. Police said the driver, Joshua Bolden, was headed east on Fountain Boulevard. When he came to the T-intersection at Aviation Way, he continued going straight, according to police. He jumped the curb and then went through the airport’s perimeter fence, causing minor damage.

Bolden was cited for careless driving and DUI-related charges, according to police.