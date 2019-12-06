Man catches state record blue catfish in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man is celebrating a new Colorado state record. Randy Stillwell, 66, now holds the record for the biggest blue catfish caught in Colorado.
Stillwell caught the fish around 2 p.m. Sunday in Lake Pueblo State Park. The massive fish measures 38 and 5/8 inches long and weighs 29.132 pounds, with a 25-inch girth. He caught it while fishing for crappie using a 3/4-ounce slab spoon.
Stillwell told Parks and Wildlife it took around 30 minutes to reel in this record-setter, and he just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
His fishing buddy, Bill Shumaker, is a longtime CPW volunteer who landed a record catfish himself a few years back.
Stillwell’s catch beats the previous record set by Charlie Black, who caught a 24.48-pound blue catfish in the same lake in 2016.