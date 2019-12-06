Man catches state record blue catfish in Lake Pueblo

Randy Stillwell holds his state record blue catfish that he landed Sunday, Dec. 1, at Lake Pueblo State Park. Stillwell and a friend, Bill Shumaker, were fishing for walleye and crappie when the catfish took his lure. Stillwell said he fought it nearly 30 minutes before he could get it close enough for Shumaker to net. / Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man is celebrating a new Colorado state record. Randy Stillwell, 66, now holds the record for the biggest blue catfish caught in Colorado.

Stillwell caught the fish around 2 p.m. Sunday in Lake Pueblo State Park. The massive fish measures 38 and 5/8 inches long and weighs 29.132 pounds, with a 25-inch girth. He caught it while fishing for crappie using a 3/4-ounce slab spoon.

Stillwell told Parks and Wildlife it took around 30 minutes to reel in this record-setter, and he just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

His fishing buddy, Bill Shumaker, is a longtime CPW volunteer who landed a record catfish himself a few years back.

Stillwell’s catch beats the previous record set by Charlie Black, who caught a 24.48-pound blue catfish in the same lake in 2016.