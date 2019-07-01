Man arrested in connection with Gold Camp Road crash that seriously injured passenger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a crash that seriously injured a passenger on Gold Camp Road Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. An SUV was headed eastbound on Lower Gold Camp Road, heading toward 21st Street, when the driver lost control, according to police. The SUV rolled and hit a tree.

Police said the driver and passengers were all hospitalized. One passenger sustained serious injuries, according to police.

The driver, 19-year-old Nathan Corser, was arrested. Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.