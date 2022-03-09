PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a man previously wanted on an active felony warrant for narcotics. The man was discovered in possession of multiple narcotics and a weapon.

On Friday, Pueblo Police Narcotics Section detectives were conducting surveillance involving narcotics activity and a wanted person, Raul Roybal, according to Pueblo PD.

When authorities attempted to perform a traffic stop on Roybal, he evaded.

The 47-year-old man ran from his vehicle in the 2200 block of Norwich Avenue.

Roybal was captured a short time later.

Found inside of Roybal’s backpack was a .40 caliber Springfield XD pistol, approximately 169.1

grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of mushrooms, 2.3 grams of heroin, 1.9 grams of marijuana,

drug scales, baggies, and documents belonging to Roybal, according to Pueblo PD.

Roybal was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled II Substance with a Special

Offender Enhancer, Driving Violation, and Vehicular Eluding.